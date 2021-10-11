If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Emily passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 4, 2021.
Born in 1937 at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse, New York to John and Lillian Clark, Emily attended Rockwell Union School in Nedrow, New York through eighth grade. She attended high school at Onondaga Central School in South Onondaga. In 10th grade she met Donald Fairbank, her high school sweetheart from Jamesville High School. A business major in high school, she earned a full scholarship to Powelson Business Institute where she studied accounting and auditing. She went on to work in accounting at A.H. Pond Co., a diamond wholesale Co. in Syracuse, New York.
Emily and Don married in 1956 and were blessed with a daughter and three sons. Family vacations were spent traveling and camping throughout the northeast. Emily enjoyed hairstyling as a supplemental income, becoming a licensed cosmetologist. She owned and operated a beauty salon and worked in cosmetology for over 20 yrs. In 1981, after the children were all on their own, Don and Emily moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Emily went back to college and earned a degree in business management. She completed a program through Arizona State University, becoming a Certified Public Manager. Emily had management positions at Culiver Motor Co., and Bella Vista Ranches. She was subsequently hired at Cochise College as a Program Manager and promoted to Director of the Center for Professional Development. She enjoyed her 18 years at the College.
After retiring in 2002, she and Don spent time traveling in their RV, gardening and running a small home-based business. Emily was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Frank (Don), and Charlotte and great granddaughter Emily. She is survived by her daughter Donna, three sons, David (Pamela); Daniel (Deborah); and Dennis; nine grandchildren; Matthew, Michael, Christine, Ashley, Amber, Erin, Sara, Suzanne and James, and four great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 16, at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church.