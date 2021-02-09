Enrique Lopez, 69

WILLCOX — Enrique Lopez of Willcox passed away at his home on February 3, 2021 at the age of 69. He was born in Fronteras, Sonora, Mexico to Catarino Lopez and Mercedes Retiz Lopez. Enrique was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed music.
He is survived by his wife Maria, and children: Guadalupe Lopez Morales of Agua Prieta, Mexico, Luis Lopez of Safford, Antonio Lopez of Midland, Texas, and Daniel Lopez of Tucson along with ten grandchildren and a grandchild who is three/quarter of the way coming soon. His surviving siblings are: Ricardo Lopez, Irma Martinez and Luciano Lopez.
Preceding him in death was his parents and a son Francisco Javier Lopez, two brothers and two sisters. A Rosary will be offered 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
