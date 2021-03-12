Eraclio "Rocky" Duarte Matrecito, 83

HEREFORD — Eraclio Duarte Matrecito, 83, of Hereford, Arizona, passed away on March 8, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Candido Matrecito and Isabel Duarte Matrecito and sibling, Joe Alvarez, Susana Matrecito Carreon and Carolina Matrecito Quijada. Survived by his loving wife, Belinda L Matrecito; daughter, Phoebe Matrecito and son, Eraclio "Chip" Matrecito; grandchildren, Suzanna, Victor, Clarissa, Marisa, Ryne and Drew; great-grandchildren, Aemillia, Ismael, Ryne II, Solange and Jack; siblings, Juan Matrecito, Carlos Matrecito and wife Patti, Henry Matrecito and wife Bobbie, Patricio Matrecito and wife Carmen, Mary and Maggie.
Eraclio (Rocky) was born in Patagonia, Arizona, graduated from Patagonia High School. He received a football scholarship from Arizona State University which he attended until drafted by the Marine Corps of the United States of America. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, he was always proud of being a Marine. He returned back home to Patagonia, then moved to Tucson and started his career in banking. He was employed by the Southern Bank of Arizona then an opportunity to advance his career moved him to California where he was employed at First Interstate Bank of California, where he retired. His love of football led him to employment at El Modena High School in the athletics department. A job he loved, as he enjoyed being around young athletes and helping them perfect their sport. His "real" retirement came after this and he settled in Hereford, Arizona. Rocky, in his retirement, enjoyed playing his piano and guitar, and of course singing. He loved the outdoors, where he adventured on a hike, always looking for a new trail to hike. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona on March 18, 2021 at 11a.m.
Guests will be limited due to the COVID restriction policy at the cemetery and masks are required. Thank you for understanding. Friends and family may visit at, Rocky's home after the services.
