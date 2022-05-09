Eric Christopher Pettinger, 37

BENSON — Eric Christopher Pettinger was born May 20, 1984 in Tucson, Arizona to Dr. Thomas and Susan Pettinger (Pycock). Eric grew up in J-6, near Benson, Arizona along with his two older sisters, Lindsay Bryner and Nicole Nelson. Eric enjoyed many hobbies over the years. As a younger person, he loved riding his go-cart, playing paintball, and building his knife collection. He was happiest when he was doing something fun with people he loved. He traveled with his family to visit grandparents in Iowa and Canada, and went on numerous ski and theme park trips.
In his school years, Eric made many friends. He also met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Theresa Estrella, at this time. He graduated from Benson Union High School in 2002. Following high school, Eric attended Coconino Community College in Flagstaff, Arizona and Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. He graduated with two Associates Degrees in his field of study. Eric took pride in owning his own business, CPU Doctor.
In May of 2006, Eric and Theresa were married in Benson, Arizona. They would choose their hometown of Benson to raise their future children. In the Fall of 2007, they welcomed their first son, Deagon Christopher. He was joined two years later in 2009 by their first daughter, Melanie Jo. Their second daughter, Elora Kate joined the family in 2013. Their second son, Ethan Michael, was welcomed to the family in 2015. Their youngest daughter, Eliza Maree completed their family in 2017.
Like many parents, Eric spent a lot of his time providing for his family. Every life struggle and every improvement Eric made was with the ultimate goal of being a better father and husband. Eric excelled in the fields of Information Technology and Cybersecurity. Eric worked as a civilian contractor at the Fort Huachuca Military Base near Sierra Vista, Arizona for almost 10 years. Eric loved to tinker and could fix almost anything.
Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Erville Pettinger, and Russell and Delta Pycock. Eric is survived by his wife and five children, parents, sisters and brother-in-laws, six nieces and nephews, and sweetheart Brynn Montgomery. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends, and many precious loved ones.
Eric passed away unexpectedly in a vehicle accident on May 1st, 2022. He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Funeral Services were held in Benson, Arizona on Saturday May 7th, 2022. We share in Eric’s strong faith in a loving God and an eternity with family and loved ones. We thank family, friends and community for their support at this time. Eric, we will always remember your contagious laugh, your tender hugs and your big heart!