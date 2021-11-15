Ernest ‘Ernie’ L. White, Jr., 90

ELFRIDA — Ernest "Ernie" L. White, Jr., age 90, passed away in his home and went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2021.
Ernie was born in Bisbee, Arizona to Ernest L. White, Sr. and Mabel White. He graduated from Wasco High School in California in 1948, and then attended and played football at Bakersfield Jr. College and Cal-Poly Institute in San Luis Obispo. Ernie married Eunice Garland on June 10, 1951 and moved to the Sulphur Springs Valley in 1953 where he farmed and ranched for the remainder of his life.
Ernie was well-known and respected throughout the community for his religious devotion and strength. He was involved in many capacities of church activities at the Elfrida Baptist Church including leadership, teaching and music. He served on the Elfrida School Board, the Farmers Service Agency Board, and he coached both Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for many years.
Ernie is survived by his six children: Kathy, Leslie, Dan (Gwen), Paul, Becky (John), and Chris, in addition to 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Eunice on April 6, 2020, his parents Ernest and Mabel White, and daughter-in-law Paula Flanders White.
A celebration of Ernie's life will be held January 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Elfrida Baptist Church. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.