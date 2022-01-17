Ernestine Hoffman, 89

PAYSON — Ernestine Hoffman, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in Payson, Arizona after a long struggle with Alzheimer/Dementia. Ernie was born April 26, 1932 in Douglas, Arizona; she grew up and lived all of her life in Douglas. Ernestine worked at the JC Penney store for 28 years before retiring. Surviving family members are her brother, Raul Aguilar; sister, Angie Sproule (Aguilar); daughter Rosalie Provencio (Aguilar); sons, Enrique “Ricky” Hoffman, Roberto “Bobby” Hoffman and Guillermo “Billy” Hoffman. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Ernie was preceded in death by her parents, Manual and Refugia Aguilar, brothers, Manual, Cosme and Juan, sister Soledad and her husband of 63 years, Enrique Bostick Hoffman, also known as Henry. Funeral services will be held in Douglas, Arizona. Viewing will be held from 8:30 am to 10:00 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Brown Page Mortuary. Family and friends will proceed to St. Luke’s Catholic Church where a Rosary will be recited at 10:15 am followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the veterans’ section of Calvary Cemetery where Ernie will be laid to rest next to her husband. God bless them both. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com
