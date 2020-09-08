Erwin Charles Richardson, 74
COTTON CITY, NEW MEXICO — Erwin Charles Richardson was born on December 3, 1945 in Safford, Arizona to Erwin C. Richardson and Mary Lou Crum Richardson. The family moved to Cotton City, New Mexico when Charles was two years old. Mary Lou, his mother, died when Charles was 11 years old and his father Erwin, died when he was 16 years old. Family meant everything to Charles. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He married Ilene Gardner on January 23, 1970 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Together, they started a family of 10 children: Nathan (Heather), Erwin (Tauna), Sheri (Aaron) Camarena, Laron (Seneca), Alan (Cara), Von (Bonnie), Laree (Farrel) Green, Calvin (deceased), Jaron (Rachel) and Merrilee (Shane Vidinha). His loving wife and mother of his children, passed away on January 21, 1993.
Charles married Carla Sue Morris on August 19, 1994 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Carla Sue added her four children to the family for a total of 14. They are: Kirby (Brook) Comaduran, Alyssa (Bret) Haymore, Salina (Ed) Gilliland, and Phillip (Heather) Comaduran.
Charles is survived by his step-mother Barbara Wessel and all eight of his siblings: Marie (Nolan) Larson, Tom (Diane), Sharlene (Buddy) Jensen, Vern (Brenda), Glen (Gail) Taylor, Dan (Angela) Taylor, Lewis (Christine) Taylor, and Sam Taylor. Also, countless aunts, uncles, cousins, his wife, children, stepchildren, and his favorites; 60 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Coaching was one of Charles’ many passions. He coached and taught at Animas High School in New Mexico for over 40 years in various positions. Countless men and women have benefited from his influence as a teacher and coach. He received many awards for his excellence in coaching. He has given endless service to both his church and community. He served a mission as a youth in Chile and was fluent in Spanish.
Charles passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Cotton City, New Mexico. The viewing/visitation for Charles will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Animas High School gym. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. that evening on the Animas High School football field. Charles will be laid to rest at a private graveside service on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. in the Cotton City Busy Bee Cemetery in Cotton City, New Mexico. A recording of the funeral will be available on Facebook after the event. Thanks to all who have offered and provided service to the Richardson Family during this difficult time! The Richardson Family would like to thank Bright Funeral Home and Richardson Benson Mortuary for providing funeral services.
