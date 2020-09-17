Estel Myree Morris, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Estel Myree Morris, age 85, of Sierra Vista went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday July 29, 2020. She was a resident of Life Care Center of Sierra Vista Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Myree was born in Childress County, Texas on July 21, 1935 to Edward and Birtie (Wildes) Glover. Her family along with her (five) uncles and their families traveled from Texas to Northern California as sharecroppers. They saved enough money while working their way to California to buy a small dairy farm in Gridley, California, where they settled down and established themselves as stalwart members of the community.
Myree and her brother Edward were raised there and attended grade school and high school in Gridley. They both worked on their parent’s farm during their formative years to help provide for the family.
Myree attended the First Assembly of God Church in Gridley and was an active member of the church. It was there that she first felt the call to become a missionary to the Native Americans. It was also there that she met her life long love, Jerald (Jerry) V. Morris, in June 1952. They wed on January 10, 1953 in Gridley, California. Ten years later they full filled her longing to be a missionary by becoming missionaries to the Paiute and Shoshone Native Americans in McDermitt, Nevada, later moving to Yerington, Neveda, where they were missionaries to several tribes, to include the Paiute Tribe. They then served as Nationally Appointed Assemblies of God missionaries working with various tribes throughout the mid-west.
After leaving the mission field they served as pastors in Macdoel, California, Buena Vista, Colorado, Bisbee, Arizona, Tolleson, Arizona, Loma Linda, California, Bullhead City, Arizona, and finally returning to Bisbee where they Pastored until Jerald’s passing on January 5, 2004.
The Lord’s work was Myree’s life long passion. She had a profound and everlasting love for everyone she met and became an instant mother or grandmother to all the children in the church. She was sincere in her caring and was a great blessing to the members of their churches. Her motto was “ Pastor was called to feed the Sheep, I was called to LOVE the lambs.” When Myree and Jerry took the pastorate in Bisbee the first time their children, Deni and Jerry moved there with them. They both bet their future spouses there. Deni married David Austin in April 1974 and Jerry married Christine Silva in 1975.
Prior to becoming missionaries Myree and Jerry had three children, Jerald, Jr, Denise and Allen Don. They were also blessed with six grandchildren. Myree’s and Jerry’s children and grandchildren consist of:
Jerald (Jerry) Vinson Morris, Jr. (Christine Clara Silva) all of Havelock North Carolina, and four married children: Randall David Morris (Lynette Marie Spalti) Randall David, Jr., Tamera-Lee Myree, Nicholas Ryan David Coleman, all of Summerville, South Carolina. Jean Myree Morris Jackson (Marvin Andrew Jackson, Jr.) of Newport News, Virginia. Sean Vinson Morris (Amanda Ja'net Brose) Joel Emanuel, all of York, Pennsylvania. James Paul (Jennifer Rene Snyder) Jonah Alexander Lichscien , Dylan Cole Lichscien, all of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Denise (Deni) Myree Morris Austin (David Wayne Austin) of Bisbee, and two children Jodi Myree Austin Escapule (Mark Escapule) Jon Escapule, Erin Escapule, Andrew David Escapule, Bailey Lynne Escapule all of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Charles Vinson Austin and son Charles Vinson Austin, Jr. of Tucson, Arizona.
Myree is preceded in death by both of her parents, Ed and Birtie Glover, infant son Allen Don, husband Jerald V. Morris, and her brother Edward Glover.
Myree leaves behind her only sister-in-law, Edna Glover, of Wiggins, Mississippi, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Myree also leaves behind cherished memories to her church families, as their Pastor’s wife, in various states where they pastored.
A very special thanks goes to Life Care of Sierra Vista for their extraordinary and expert care during the last weeks of her life on earth, as well as to Beehive Assisted Living for their support while she was a resident there.
Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be planned for sometime in 2021. A private interment service is being held at the Sierra Vista Veterans Memorial Cemetery on September 24, 2020.
