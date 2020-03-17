Esther "Little Bit" Wegner

Sierra Vista — Esther passed suddenly on March 10, 2020 with no pain and is in the arms of Jesus. Little Bits never knew a stranger and never heard of anything she couldn't do. 

She was fearless! Generous and kind. If you knew her you knew you had a friend. 

Esther left behind 5 girls and 1 boy. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved them each in her own way. 

We will be postponing services in Sierra Vista until after the Covid 19 has passed and then we plan to have the services outside. 

 

