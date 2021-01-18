GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA — Ethel F. Roland, 89, of Grand Island, entered into her Savior’s presence on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 am on Friday, January 22 at the Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. Pastor Jim Reynolds will officiate. The service will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, January 21 at the Berean Bible Church. Burial of ashes and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island is assisting the family.
Mrs. Roland was born April 15, 1931, near Heartwell, Nebraska to Emil and Clara (Hansen) Hawkinson. She grew up in rural Heartwell and Minden, Nebraska, graduating from Minden High School in 1948, then attended Kearney State Teachers College in Kearney, Nebraska.
Ethel was united in marriage to Dwight Roland on August 21, 1954, at Kearney, Nebraska. They were blessed with four sons: Dennis, Dale, Brian, and Mark. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, known to her family as the glue that held it all together. She was very proud of her family’s military service to our country. She was a dedicated employee for 17 years as the secretary to the Hall County Superintendent of Schools, and later for eight years at Principal Financial Group before her retirement in 1998. Ethel and Dwight moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2008. Ethel relocated back to Grand Island in 2011.
Ethel attended the Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. Her faith in Jesus was the most important part of her life. Among the activities she enjoyed were Bible study groups, serving on church committees, serving on the social committee at Chrysalis Lutheran Home for many years, reading, and walking. Ethel was well known for her strong hugs and helping others in every way she could.
Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Dennis (Judy) Roland of Adrian, Missouri, Dale (Sarah) Roland of Culpeper, Virginia, Brian (Anita) Roland of Little River, South carolina, and Mark (Susan) Roland of Grand Island: eleven grandchildren, Benjamin (Stephanie) Roland of Minot, North Dekota, Jessica C. Roland of Adrian, Missouri, Jessica L. Roland of Seattle, Washington, Jonathan Roland of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Matthew (Noemi) Roland of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lisa (Brandon) Moss of Little River, South Carolina, Adam (Bridget) Roland of Buffalo, New york, Lindsay (Zachary) Weaver of Mission, Kansas, Derek Roland of North Tonawanda, New York, RaeLysa Schmitt of Deweese, and Sydney Schmitt of Grand Island; four great-grandchildren, Ike, Ava, Rocky, and Benjamin; a niece Virginia Thompson of Kermit, Texas: and a nephew Kent Hawkinson of Woodland Hills, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dwight in 2009; two brothers and a sister in law, Carl and Elden (Elaine) Hawkinson; and a sister and brother in law, Evelyn (Cletus) Keedle.
Memorials are suggested to the Berean Bible Church.
