Ethel Ruth Harris-Choate-Burton, 89

TUCSON — Ruth grew up in Benson. Graduated Benson HS and then attended ASU. She married and had four children. She drove a school bus and worked at JC Pennys. She remarried to John Burton and enjoyed time with him on his ranch in Nebraska. She enjoyed writing, quilting and spending time with her family. She is survived by her four children, Miles Roger Choate (Anita), Cristy Dockter, Carolyn Nolting (Scott), Joellen Gilje (Steve). She has nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life memorial service will take place on August 14, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the New Life Family Worship Center in Pomerene, Arizona.