Eugene (Gene) Herbert Bond, 90
SCOTTSDALE— Eugene (Gene) Herbert Bond, 90, a fifty-year resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Osborne Hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born November 18, 1928, in Plainview, Texas to John and Lucy (Smith) Bond. He is survived by his children: Richard L. Bond, Tucson, Arizona; Dennis E. Bond and Terri Bond Barber both of Scottsdale, Arizona. His grandchildren: Stephanie Huie, Austin, Texas; Christopher Bond, Minnesota; Jason Bond, Sun City, Arizona; Torrey Barber, Henderson, Nevada. His great-grandchildren: Ethan Huie, Austin, Texas; Ethan Bond, Minnesota; Cora Bond, Sun City, Arizona, and Connor Bond, Minnesota.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Cochise Memory Gardens located at 5590 E Charleston Rd, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
