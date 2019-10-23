Eunice Suzanne Arnold, 78
SIERRA VISTA—Eunice Suzanne Arnold passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Suzanne was born on January 31, 1941 in Holdrege, Nebraska. She was the middle child to Eugene and Eunice (Peterson) Abrahamson and had two brothers, Wayne and Dale Abrahamson. Born into a farming family of second-generation Swedish immigrants, Suzanne grew up in Funk, Nebraska and Hotchkiss, Colorado, where she graduated from high school in 1958. She attended universities in Colorado and Hawaii where she earned nursing degrees.
Suzanne started her career as a psychiatric nurse in Phoenix, Arizona and later moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where she met and married Richard Arnold, an epidemiologist, in 1968. Subsequently they lived for three years in Kaduna, Nigeria supporting smallpox eradication efforts. Further years were spent in Jakarta, Indonesia where her husband worked on several national immunization campaigns and Suzanne worked for the US Library of Congress. Suzanne first lived in Cochise County, in Bisbee and later Palominas, for several years in the mid-1970s, while her husband was the Cochise County Public Health Officer, and following their return from Indonesia in 1985.
In Arizona, Suzanne worked as a special education teacher at Village Meadows Elementary School for eighteen years. Upon retiring in Sierra Vista in 2006, Suzanne undertook a wide range of activities, including volunteer work at the Amerind Museum and the Sierra Vista Historical Society. She was an avid local historian and wrote a book about the local town of Hereford. She also enjoyed painting and gardening as well as numerous overseas trips, including to the United Kingdom, China, Thailand, and Namibia. Suzanne was also a long-term member of the Sierra Lutheran Church congregation.
Besides her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her brother Dale Abrahamson. Suzanne is survived by her three sons, Jonathan, Geoffrey and Matthew Arnold; by her brother Wayne Abrahamson; and one granddaughter, Emily Arnold.
Friends and family are invited to meet on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 Lenzner Avenue, in Sierra Vista for funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the funeral service and interment at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to Friends of the San Pedro.
Hatfield Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
