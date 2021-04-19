Douglas — Eusebio “Chevo” Samaniego, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2021 in Douglas, Arizona. He was born on February 10, 1933 in Agua Prieta, Sonora to Bernardo and Victoria Acosta Samaniego. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Reyna, son Bernardo (Rosie), daughter Ana Elena Bernal (Arturo), son-in-law Francisco Romo, and nephew Martin Samaniego. He was preceded in death by his daughter Irma Celia Romo, brother Bernardo and sister Ana. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.

