SIERRA VISTA — Eusebio Lopez DeAnda, 90, peacefully went to heaven on February 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Eusebio was born on December 10, 1930, in Artesia, New Mexico to Maria and Gilberto. Eusebio married Olivia Ortega and they would spend the next 71 years building a beautiful family and life together. Eusebio's work would take them to various cities and states but they eventually put down their roots in Arizona. Eusebio and Olivia raised their family of seven in Willcox. Eusebio took pride in watching his sons thrive in athletics and he was a faithful observer in the stands. His favorite sport to watch was baseball but for his boys he also learned the game of football and his voice would be hoarse after leaving a game. Eusebio and Olivia would later move to Sierra Vista and spend the remainder of their life there, calling the desert their home for 65 years. Later in life he was able to fulfill a dream of owning horses. Eusebio shared his love of horses with his grandchildren and would often hoist them up for rides.
Eusebio leaves behind an incredible legacy in his wife, Olivia; their seven children, Abel, Gilbert, Edward, Gloria, Daniel, Grace and James; 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Eusebio's humble presence will be greatly missed yet we joyfully celebrate his new home with Jesus.
