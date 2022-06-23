Sun City West — Eva Marie Boles, 64, of Sun City West, Arizona, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, surrounded by her family and closest friends. Eva was born to Peter W. and Eva Contreras in Douglas, Arizona on February 24, 1958. Eva attended Douglas schools and graduated from Douglas High School in 1976 as one of two valedictorians in her class. As a senior, Eva was editor of the school yearbook and also worked under Mr. Holland in assisting struggling math students. She was also very active in many school clubs. She received a National Merit College Scholarship to attend Arizona State University. Eva received her Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1980, and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She was offered and accepted a job offer from Salt River Project where she spent her 36 year career. There she was appreciated and admired and was always recognized for her kindness and care that she extended to everyone. She was remembered for bringing joy and enthusiasm and a sense of humor to those she worked closely with. She served as a member of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of UMOM. Family and friends were treasures to Eva, she spent her life maintaining those special friendships from Douglas and Salt River Project.Becoming a grandmother was the highlight of her life, she loved her grandsons more than words can describe. She also became known as “everyone’s favorite aunt”. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter W. and Eva Contreras and her first sister, Irene Contreras. Eva is survived by her twin sister, Irene “Renee”M. Gaytan, her brother Gerard “Jerry” Contreras, her first husband Dr. Steven C. Boles, her daughter, Stephanie Tilley, her son Jonathan Boles, her grandsons, Colten, Hunter, and Landon Tilley, her brother-in-law, Jorge Gaytan, her sister-in-law, Carolyn Contreras, her son-in-law, Swede Tilley, her daughter-in-law, Melissa Boles, her nieces and nephews, Regina Ramirez, Valerie Nilsson, Michelle Cline, Bridgette Piwinski, Peter Gaytan, Brian Contreras, and Kevin Contreras, her best friend Isabel Rose and her husband Rick Rose. Eva will be honored at a Memorial mass on Thursday June 30, 2022, at St. Clare’s Assisi, 17111 W. Bell Rd. Surprise, Arizona 85374. A rosary will begin at 9:45 followed by the funeral mass at 10:30am. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to the Desert Southwest Chapter Alzheimer’s Association under the name Brookdale Camino Del Sol Hero’s-Eva Boles using the following link https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/AZ-DesertSouthwest?px=20781583&pg= personal&fr_id=15391Sent from my iPhone
