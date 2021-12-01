Evelyn Dancy, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Our beloved Mother Evelyn Dancy was called home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2021. She was 81 years old. Mother Evelyn Dancy was born on April 2, 1940 to Louise Jenkins and Troy L. Grant. Mother Evelyn Dancy graduated from Peabody High School.
Mother Evelyn Dancy worked at Forever Friends as a care provider prior to retirement.
Mother Evelyn Dancy had a great love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and entire family.
Mother Evelyn Dancy is survived by her children, Melvin Grant of Clinton, Massachusetts, Angela Brown (Anthony), of Nashville, Tennessee, Verna Dancy of Phoenix, Arizona; Vernon Dancy of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her sisters, Iris (James) Epps, Janie (Franklin) Wiggins, Dorothy Jackson and Edna Burrows; and her brother: Robert (Vera) Grant; seven grandchildren including Veronica (Wayne) Smith, Phylicia Dancy, LaQuiche (Christopher) Allen, Elisha Jones II, Xzavier Davis, Devonte Dancy, and Lecilia Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mother Evelyn Dancy’s daughter, Maria Dancy, three sons (Clay Dancy, Gary Dancy and Anthony Dancy), her mother, Louise Jenkins, and her father Troy L. Grant, husband of 35 years John B. Dancy of Sierra Vista, Arizona; preceded her in death.
Professional services entrusted to Hatfield Funeral Home 830 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Memorial Services will be December 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sierra Vista 1st COGIC 100 W. Nelson Drive Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
All of your calls, prayers, and words of encouragement made the difference. Please continue to pray and keep our family before the giver of life as we go on without Evelyn. May we all find peace that surpasses all understanding.