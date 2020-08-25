Evelyn Ocariza Barlolong, 49

SIERRA VISTA — Evelyn O. Barlolong, 49, of Sierra Vista passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Tucson. Evelyn was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 4, 1970, where she lived until she was 25. She left the island after meeting the love of her life, Louie Barlolong, who was a Soldier in the United States Army.
She was her husband’s rock as he served his country, through multiple deployments and raising four children. They started their journey in 1995 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii before moving to Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Cambridge, England over 24 years, finally settling back in Sierra Vista for the past 5 years.
Evelyn found joy in making people happy. She had several passions that included being a Lularoe, Scentsy, and Thirty-One consultant where she impacted many people far and wide with her sense of generosity, selflessness, and loving care. She valued her family first before anything and loved being able to bring them all together and cherished watching them grow. She was her children’s best friend and the family confidante, exceeding her role as the family backbone. Through laughter and love, she instilled lifelong lessons about the importance of kindness and love that will live on through her family and the many lives she touched.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Louie R. Barlolong; her parents, Liwanag and Rosalinda (Ocariza) Guittap; three sons, Jaren D. Flores, Kindred L.R. Barlolong, and Kalen O. Barlolong; a daughter, Jaslyn D. Moye; two brothers, Wagner Guittap and George Guittap; sister, Rosalie Guittap; her grandmother, Leonarda Ocariza; seven grandchildren, Josiah, Iolani, Ti’en, Shinbi-Lynn, Rosalie, Lei’Ana, and Amari; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours for Evelyn will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. A Rosary service for Evelyn will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Street, Sierra Vista. There will be a Mass immediately after the Rosary at 11:00 a.m.
