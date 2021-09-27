WILLCOX — On September 25, 2021, Evelyn Vesely went to join the Lord and her husband Fred. Born August 3, 1925, to Louisa and Edward Havel in Schulenburg, Texas. When she was seven her family moved to Shiner, Texas where she went to school, and graduated. She later attended Southwest Teacher College and taught school for several years. This is where she met Fred, her forever partner. In 1947, she married him, and they spent 65 lovely years together. They had two children Connie and Freddy. In 1957 they moved to Willcox and called it home. Evelyn owned the Wagon Wheel Flower Shop for 32 years. She took pride in her shop and loved her many friends and customers. Her love was great for her four grandsons, Jeremy Welker, Jeff (Jen) Welker, Dailon Vesely and Nick (Bri) Vesely. She is preceded in death by Fred, her husband, one brother and two sisters, a sister-in-law and two brother -in-laws. Also, her beloved son-in-law Bill Welker. Evelyn is survived by her children Connie Welker and Freddy (Janelle) Vesely, her four grandsons and a sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be offered at 9:00 am on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Westlawn Chapel. Celebrated Mass of Christin Burial will follow at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment of her cremains will be in Holy Hope Catholic Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. Contributions may be made in her name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willcox. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
