Faith F. Collins, 80
DOUGLAS— Faith F. Collins was at home in Double Adobe, surrounded by her loving family when she left this earth and went to Heaven on June 10, 2020. She was born September 16, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio to Cecilia and Roy Fryer. She was a member of the Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs among others in Douglas. She taught English as a second language at Cochise College from 1978 until her retirement in 1992. In 2011 / 2012 she was awarded Woman of the Year by National Association of Professional Women. She was an avid gardener and always enjoyed reading a good book and shopping at QVC. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Allen Peter Eckhardt. She is survived by her daughters Gretchen, Suzanne and Judy Louise. She has one granddaughter, Samantha Lynn and one great-granddaughter Alyssa Victoria. Brown and Page will be handling the arrangements and a private ceremony will be held at a later date. “We love you Mom, until we see each other again.” Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
