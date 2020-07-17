Faith Marie Jackson, 62

SIERRA VISTA—Faith Jackson passed away peacefully at her home after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her immediate family and close friends Dorothy DeHart and Samantha Conroy. She was born on April 21, 1958, in Sacramento, California to David and Leola Welch. Faith enlisted in the United States Army on April 15, 1977 and served twenty years, retiring as a senior NCO in 1997 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. Subsequent to her retirement from active military service, Faith was employed by the Department Of The Army as a senior budget analyst and retired from civil service in 2017. She was an exceptional soldier and received many decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal and multiple awards of the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University Of Arizona in 2001 with a Bachelor Of Science Degree in Business Administration. She was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) and was employed as the church’s secretary.
Faith was a resident of Sierra Vista for 36 years. She was preceded in death by her father David Welch, her brothers David Welch, Richard Welch, Brian Daily, and Michael Daily, and her sisters Marlene and Darlene Welch. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Roger, her daughter Marjorie Rhodes, her granddaughter Aria, her mother Leola Welch, her sisters Charity Smith, Hope Bickford, Beth Welch, Louise Boles, her brothers Andrew Welch and Daniel Welch, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Faith was vivacious, gregarious, and beloved by all who knew her. Her family was everything to her. She was devoted to her husband and held his hand every day until the end. Her daughter and granddaughter were the light of her life. She enjoyed crocheting, crewel, needle-point, the shooting sports, and watching old movies, and was an enthusiast of classic muscle cars. Some of her fondest memories were attending local car shows and displaying her and her husband’s vintage Chevelle. She was devoted to her faith and church and will truly be missed. The family offers a special thanks to the nursing staff at Valor Hospice Care, specifically Rachel and Chris, who were indispensible in caring for Faith during her final days, and to Pastor Gary Brown for his spiritual support.
Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2145 S. Coronado Dr. on July 25 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with a live online streaming option available at grace2u.org. An Interment with honors at Southern Arizona’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Faith has asked for donations to be made to the following charities in her name: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista, and the Disabled American Veterans.
