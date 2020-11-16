Death Notice: Fargo Graham, 87

Date of Death: July 27, 2020

Funeral Services: A Celebration of Life , Roping and Memorial will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Arena Bar in Benson, Arizona. Roping starting at 9:00 a.m. and Memorial at 11:00 a.m. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

