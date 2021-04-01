SIERRA VISTA — After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, Fawn C Newman, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Fawn was born on February 22, 1947 in Bisbee, Arizona to Cale and Lou (Woods) Newman. Fawn was a daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and will be deeply cherished and remembered forever.
Graduating from Buena High School, Fawn attended Cochise College before earning her teaching degree from ASU. She loved children and taught elementary school for more than 30 years. Earning numerous recognitions as well as the notable Sierra Vista Unified School District Teacher of the Year award in 2004. During her career Fawn worked to support fellow teachers and students. She established herself as an entrepreneur by opening and operating Fawn’s Teaching Supplies, an educational business providing classroom materials to teachers and the community.
After retirement in 2004, Fawn remained active in the community by volunteering with both the Sierra Vista Police Department Volunteer Program and the Nancy J Brua Animal Shelter. She continued to distinguish herself and received the SVPD Volunteer of the Year award in 2005.
Throughout her life Fawn enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts, listening to music, traveling, and volunteering. She often did things for others humbly, and quietly with no desire for recognition. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She deeply loved the land she grew up and lived on. The property gave her great joy in staying connected to nature and various wildlife that frequented near her home.
Fawn always had a smile on her face when friends and family came to visit, especially her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed being with children and always encouraged them along their lives journey. She impacted countless individuals by instilling knowledge, confidence, and a positive attitude, while accepting life’s challenges and overcoming trials.
Fawn was preceded in death by her parents, Cale and Lou Newman, brother-in-law Charlie Kennedy, and nephew Aaron Benson. She is survived by two sons, Gerald and Christopher Newman, one grandson, Eddie Newman and one great-grandson, Adrian Newman. Also surviving Fawn are her sisters, Wendy Kennedy, Sparkle (Steve) Short, Cherry (Tom) Barraza, Star (Bob) Benson, Robin (David) Moore and brothers Gary (Kerry) Newman and Roy (Kris) Newman, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Newman Family Cemetery, 5527 S. Newman Rd. in Ramsey Canyon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Sierra Vista Police Dept/Family Emergency Fund Attn: LeAnn Schmidt 911 N Coronado Dr Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 or to Nancy J Brua Animal Shelter 6799 E Hwy 90 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Special Thank You to Isaiah’s Angels and Valor HospiceCare for ensuring Fawn was loved and well cared for. Your dedication, kindness and compassion are truly appreciated.
