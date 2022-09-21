Faye Ruth Cook (Lutz), 78

BENSON — Ruth was born in Thatcher, Arizona, on May 30, 1944, and passed away in Benson, Arizona, on September 18, 2022. Ruth grew up in Bisbee, Arizona, where she married her first husband, Roger Barnett (deceased) before moving to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1962. Ruth and Dale Cook were married in Sierra Vista in 1977 and lived in California, Cottonwood, Thatcher, and Benson, Arizona.

She has been a resident of Benson, Arizona for the past 16 years.

Tags