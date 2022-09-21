Faye Ruth Cook (Lutz), 78

BENSON — Ruth was born in Thatcher, Arizona, on May 30, 1944, and passed away in Benson, Arizona, on September 18, 2022. Ruth grew up in Bisbee, Arizona, where she married her first husband, Roger Barnett (deceased) before moving to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1962. Ruth and Dale Cook were married in Sierra Vista in 1977 and lived in California, Cottonwood, Thatcher, and Benson, Arizona.
She has been a resident of Benson, Arizona for the past 16 years.
Ruth was a homemaker who loved doing arts and crafts projects. Her home was adorned with her ceramics she created. Ruth was an avid bowler in her younger years and enjoyed going camping and fishing with her husband, Dale. They would both attend Fiddle events and never knew a stranger. She was a member of the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers and the Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers.
Some of our favorite memories with Ruth are of family get togethers where we would visit for hours. Many laughs were shared, and memories were made on her porch.
She is survived by her loving sons: Troy (Mary) Barnett of Sierra Vista, Keith (Chris) Barnett of Tucson, and Darryl (Jennifer) Barnett of Tucson; seven grandchildren: Zachary (Heather), Tori (Daniel), Darren, Logan, Sabreena, Meagan, and David (Samantha); one great grandson, Waylon; and brothers: Larry, and Wayn (Debbie).
Ruth is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Dale. She is also preceded in death by her loving daughter Deanna (Douglas) Foreman of Sierra Vista. Services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Richardson's Remembrance Center Benson, Arizona.
Ruth will be greatly missed by all her family and all who knew her.