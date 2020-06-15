Felizitas (Faye) M. Bone, 99

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA— On June 7, 2020, Felizitas (Faye) M. Bone passed peacefully in her apartment at Stock Ranch Road, an assisted living facility in Citrus Heights, California, surrounded by her loving family, only 19 days from her 100th birthday.
Faye was born June 26, 1920 in Kassel, Germany as the only child of Klara and Ludwig Endter. Faye was a resident of Germany until she met her husband Dr. Jesse F. Bone at Washington State University in 1950 during a study abroad scholarship. They married that year and moved to Corvallis where Jesse was a professor in the veterinary department at Oregon State University. They lived in Corvallis for 30 years while raising their family. Faye taught German and English at Corvallis high schools from 1967-1980. Faye earned her bachelor’s degree at OSU in 1964 and her master’s in 1969 at the University of Oregon. Faye was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta and the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Faye and Jesse traveled extensively throughout the country and around the world living with the family in Cairo, Egypt for a year in 1964-65. Nairobi, Kenya was another home for Faye and Jesse for two years in the early 1980’s. After Kenya, and now retired, they moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, where their son David lived and still has a veterinary practice. The Caribbean island of St. Kitts was their winter destination and a source of much pleasure for 18 years.
When Jesse passed in 2006, Faye continued living in Sierra Vista where she had a supportive group of friends. Faye enjoyed a German ladies bridge group, hosting luncheons in her home, attending the Sierra Vista United Methodist church and was a faithful participant in her exercise class at the Cochise Health and Racquet Club. In 2015, Faye moved to Citrus Height to be close to her eldest son, Michael and his family.
Faye is survived by son, Dr. Michael Bone (Pam) of Citrus Heights and granddaughters Sarah Bone Swenson (Erik), Dr. Rachel (Charles) Bone Relat and Laura Bone; son Dr. David Bone (Lourdes) of Tucson, Arizona and grandchildren Maria Bone and Matthew Bone; and daughter Brigitta Fernandez of Corvallis, Oregon and grandson Dr. Estevan Fernandez (Mary).
Immediate family will meet later this year in Sierra Vista to lay Faye to rest with Jesse at Fort Huachuca and celebrate the adventurous life she lived for nearly a century.
