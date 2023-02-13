Fermin P. Zamora, 86

DOUGLAS— Fermin, our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother, and friend has received eternal life and is rejoicing in the presence of the Lord. Though with great sadness and tears we mourn this loss, and yet, rejoice that he is finally home with the Lord.
Fermin was born in Garfield, New Mexico on September 15, 1936, and took his last breath in Douglas, Arizona, on Tuesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his children Sylvia Vaca, (Tony), Yolanda Leon (Temo), Tommy Zamora (Margie), Bunny Arinello (Mike), Bobby Zamora (Rachael), Veronica Zamora, and Franky Zamora, as well as his special grandson Christopher Stevens—whom he viewed as his own son. He is preceded in death by his wife (Alicia Zamora), parents, Procopio, and Polly Zamora, grandson, Tommy Jr. Zamora, sisters, Eloisa Arellin,
Antonia Gonzales, Ida Perez and beloved brother Manuel Zamora.
He was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; those that will mourn him and pray to reunite with him in heaven.
Fermin loved his children, his grandchildren, loved music, played most instruments, enjoyed dancing, singing, and had a great sense of humor. He was fond of exercising, he was innovative, and invented ways to fix everything. He was passionate about serving others and helped every person that needed help, a meal or a place to sleep. He was compassionate and giving. He served in the National Guard, and retired with the State Government and Federal Civil Service. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers who will serve are Jay Zamora, Tony Vaca Jr., Christopher Stevens, Raul Vaca, Frankie Zamora, Bobby Zamora Jr., Keanu Soto, Marky Jaime, Jesus Zamora.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Vaca, Temo Leon, Michael Arinello, George Zamora, Raul Zamora, Gerardo Valenzuela
A Rosary will be recited on Friday, February 17, at 6:00 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Elfrida , Arizona. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, also at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Elfrida, Arizona.
Funeral procession will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Douglas, Arizona