Fermin P. Zamora, 86

DOUGLAS— Fermin, our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother, and friend has received eternal life and is rejoicing in the presence of the Lord. Though with great sadness and tears we mourn this loss, and yet, rejoice that he is finally home with the Lord.

Fermin was born in Garfield, New Mexico on September 15, 1936, and took his last breath in Douglas, Arizona, on Tuesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.