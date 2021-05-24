Fernando Garcia, 60

SIERRA VISTA — Fernando Garcia, longtime Sierra Vista resident, went peacefully to be with the Lord April 24, 2021. He was 60 years old, which in itself was a miracle from God. He had many serious health issues and disabilities all of his life, yet graced this Earth 40+ years longer than his doctors had predicted. He is now walking in Heaven with his Savior, made whole with no more disabilities and no more pain.
He was blessed with a youthful heart and soul that could bring a smile to anyone's face. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, building model airplanes, playing checkers and chess, and spent many hours playing solitaire.
He is survived by his mother, Vera Tso, brothers Ascension Garcia and Irwin Tso, sister Theodora Gibbs, nieces and nephews Tamara Clark, Samantha Garcia, Edward Gibbs, Jonathan Gibbs, Nathaniel Garcia, and Mark Tso.
Jensen Mortuary took care of everything which we appreciated very much.
Special thanks to LDS 2ed ward for their help with Fernando’s memorial. Bishop Arthur Habon, Elena, Dennie, Holyoak, wife Bonnie, David, R Gibbs, Irwin Tso for the special hope send off prayer. Alleson Kartchni and Linda Flynn. Vera Tso, and the family of Fernando Garcia.