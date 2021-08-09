Ferne Coleen Lash, 90

SIERRA VISTA—She was born in Des Moines, lowa on April 26, 1930, the middle of 3 girls and a baby brother who passed from pneumonia early on. Her life was punctuated by the loss of her mother to breast cancer when she was only four years old. She remembers looking out the window and crying as they carried her mother away. Mom, we were both older but the scene was the same: tears rolled down my face when they carried you away Friday morning, August 6, 2021.
Your life was never easy, but you were always happy and grateful for the gift of life itself.
Your father abandoned his family after your mother's funeral, leaving three little girls stranded and searching for new homes. You bounced from house to house with your shoebox of belongings until your Aunt and Uncle took you in. You must have been so afraid, missed your mom and sisters, but how fortunate for you to find a "home".
Mom, you were the kindest, most loving and caring mother my brothers and I could ever have had. How hard you worked to provide for us! At times you carried two jobs to make ends meet; still rushing home to fry chicken or make pancakes for our "supper". Never child support, food stamps or welfare; you worked 'till you dropped because of us. As a result we gave you NO trouble! You always said that! You deserved our love and respect and I hope we gave enough. We had laughs 'till we cried, fun car trips and some exciting plane vacations, too. You loved living! You loved us. You loved your grandchildren and Paul and you loved Dr. S. Patel! And we, your children, Craig, Connie and Doug, will always love you. Rest now sweet mother.
Very special thank you to granddaughter Kassie Lein for helping mom during the difficult last week of life. Thank you also to Valor Hospice for all their help and to Dr. S. Patel who was always there for mom.
Survivors include mom's wonderful sister, Shirley Houvenagle of Rockville, Indiana; son Craig Lein of Urbandale, Iowa; daughter and son-in-law Dr. Bill and Connie McCormick of Sierra Vista, Arizona;, son and daughter-in-law Doug and Joe Ellyson-Lein of Dickinson, Texas and grandchildren: Jeff and Trish Lein of Surprise, Arizona; Katy and family Jerrod and Jaydon Long of Peoria, Arizona; Drs. Matt and Sarah McCormick, Liam, Maeve, Grace and Sadie of La Grange, Illinois; Angie McCormick and daughter Monica Quinton of Vista, California; Dr. Julie McCormick, Shawn, Traveler, Siena, Sage Tucker of Seattle; Kassie Lein and Greysun, Juniper and Loucian of Storm Lake, Iowa; Julie Lein and Maximus Dalton of Iowa; Keegan and Bridger Lein of Dickinson, Texas. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Mom was raised in Nevada, Iowa by her Uncle Clifford and Aunt Minnie Byers.
Hatfield Funeral Home is handling mom's cremation and a small family ceremony will take place in lowa.