Flora Flanagan, 91

SIERRA VISTA—Flora Flanagan (Bentley) was born on July 22, 1931 in Kentucky to John and Lula Bentley into a family of seven children. In 1949, Flora married Edwin Flanagan and together, they moved around the country for his iron working jobs, eventually making their home in Illinois.

They had three children: John, Mike, and Patty. Flora spent her days raising the children and spending time with her best friend, Joann Terry. Flora and Edwin were active in their Baptist church and very involved in choir and gospel music. In 1989, they moved to Sierra Vista, where they watched their grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) grow up and became members of the Village Meadows Baptist Church, making many dear friends there.

