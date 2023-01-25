Flora Flanagan, 91

SIERRA VISTA—Flora Flanagan (Bentley) was born on July 22, 1931 in Kentucky to John and Lula Bentley into a family of seven children. In 1949, Flora married Edwin Flanagan and together, they moved around the country for his iron working jobs, eventually making their home in Illinois.
They had three children: John, Mike, and Patty. Flora spent her days raising the children and spending time with her best friend, Joann Terry. Flora and Edwin were active in their Baptist church and very involved in choir and gospel music. In 1989, they moved to Sierra Vista, where they watched their grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) grow up and became members of the Village Meadows Baptist Church, making many dear friends there.
After Edwin died in 2011, daughter Patty moved in to care for her. Flora will always be remembered for her sweet smile, her love for jewelry, her green thumb, her warmth and kindness, her sound Biblical wisdom, her adorable sense of humor, her lovely musical harmonizing, her clever game-playing abilities, and enduring love and support for her family and friends. Flora is survived by her three children John (Jan) Flanagan, Mike (Barbara) Flanagan, and Patricia Buchanan, six grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren, as well as her dear brother John Henry and his wife, Anna Ruth, and dear friend Mary Eaton, along with a host of other friends and loved ones.
Services will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at 10:00 am at Village Meadows Baptist Church. Burial will be at 12:00 pm at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.