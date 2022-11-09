Florine Tuggle, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Florine Tuggle, 80, resident of Sierra Vista entered this world on April 5, 1942, in Homer, Louisiana and departed it on November 1, 2022.

Florine was preceded in death by her mother, Neddie Mae Davis (nee Presley); her beloved husband of over 55 years, Joseph Tuggle; and son, Darryl L. Tuggle. She is survived by her and Joseph’s remaining five children: Kerry V. Tuggle (Alice) of Sierra Vista; Eric A. Tuggle (Anne) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Sherise L. Brown of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Sonya Y. Rosemond of Greenville, South Carolina; and Rosalynn J. Tuggle of Austin, Texas; daughter-in-law Elizabeth M. Tuggle of Sierra Vista; 12 grandchildren: Darryl L. Tuggle, Anthony R. Tuggle, Nathan J. Tuggle, Usa (Ann) Larma, Christopher N. Tuggle, Gerald J. Watson, Sarah N. Tuggle, Tyler J. Brown, Austin B. Tuggle, Alexander J. Tuggle, Taylor B. Brown and S. Dylan Rosemond; and three great grandchildren: Maddison, Amellia Grace and Christopher, Jr.

