SIERRA VISTA — Florine Tuggle, 80, resident of Sierra Vista entered this world on April 5, 1942, in Homer, Louisiana and departed it on November 1, 2022.
Florine was preceded in death by her mother, Neddie Mae Davis (nee Presley); her beloved husband of over 55 years, Joseph Tuggle; and son, Darryl L. Tuggle. She is survived by her and Joseph’s remaining five children: Kerry V. Tuggle (Alice) of Sierra Vista; Eric A. Tuggle (Anne) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Sherise L. Brown of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Sonya Y. Rosemond of Greenville, South Carolina; and Rosalynn J. Tuggle of Austin, Texas; daughter-in-law Elizabeth M. Tuggle of Sierra Vista; 12 grandchildren: Darryl L. Tuggle, Anthony R. Tuggle, Nathan J. Tuggle, Usa (Ann) Larma, Christopher N. Tuggle, Gerald J. Watson, Sarah N. Tuggle, Tyler J. Brown, Austin B. Tuggle, Alexander J. Tuggle, Taylor B. Brown and S. Dylan Rosemond; and three great grandchildren: Maddison, Amellia Grace and Christopher, Jr.
Florine had a 40+ year career in civil service, retiring in 2019 as a Security Officer at Ft. Huachuca. She enhanced numerous lives and cherished being a member of Thunder Mountain Community Church, where she taught children’s Sunday School classes for as long as she was able.
Florine leaves behind a deep legacy of love and faith and will be greatly missed.
Our family humbly requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts a donation be made to Thunder Mountain Church in Florine's honor.
Donations can be made online at Thunder Mountain Church Giving <https://thundermountain.org/give> or by mailing a check made out to Thunder Mountain Church to 4300 E. Golden Acres Dr. Sierra Vista, AZ 85650.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 4-7PM at Jensen's Sierra Vista Mortuary, located at 5515 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10AM at the Thunder Mountain Church, located at 4300 E Golden Acres Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona.