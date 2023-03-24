MESA— Floyd G. George, 93, of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 22, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Floyd the son of the late Floyd C. and Lillie May (Hill) George was born in Wills Point, Texas on July 5, 1929. Floyd was a Texan and proud of his roots, visiting his Texas family every year for vacation. He resided in Arizona for the past 64 years.
Floyd enlisted in the United States Army in 1949 with a career spanning more than 20 years. He served during the Korean War, was stationed in Asmara, Africa, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Floyd also served during the Vietnam War. He later worked as the Fabrication Shop Foreman in Civil Service at Hayes Hall, Ft. Huachuca, for 50 years receiving many accolades for his exceptional work. After 70 years of service, Floyd still wanted to keep busy and worked at the Birdcage Theater in Tombstone perfecting their poster wrap process for retail sales.
Floyd loved work and spending time with his family. He enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball teams, woodworking, and taking pride in his lawn. He could fix just about anything and was a loyal friend to many and sported an exceptional sense of humor!
Floyd is survived by his wife of 27 years Marilyn F. (Ertel) George; a son, Brad George (Lisa), predeceased by a son, Rick George (Sue Ellen). Additionally survived by stepson William Hunley III (Amy); stepdaughter Nancy Martinez (Gary); and 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Floyd will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 am at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista. Rites of Committal with Military Honors will follow at 11:00 am in the Chapel of the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista.