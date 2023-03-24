Floyed G. George, 93

MESA— Floyd G. George, 93, of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 22, 2023 surrounded by his family. 

Floyd the son of the late Floyd C. and Lillie May (Hill) George was born in Wills Point, Texas on July 5, 1929. Floyd was a Texan and proud of his roots, visiting his Texas family every year for vacation.  He resided in Arizona for the past 64 years.

