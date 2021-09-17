Forest "Duke" Spangler, 76

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PEARCE — Forest "Duke" Spangler of Pearce, passed away in Willcox on September 13, 2021, at the age of 76. He was born in Somerset County, Pennsylvania on July 3, 1945, to Morris William Spangler and Mabel (nee Keller) Spangler. He served in the US Army in the 101st Airborne, was a member of the American Legion and was a Feed Store Owner and Rancher. In Akron, Ohio in 1964 he married his wife Suzette who survives him. Also surviving are his children Amber (Mark) Landwerlen of Pearce and Christian (Denise) Spangler of Vail.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Jordan, Randy, Katelyn, Devon, and Rebecca. Duke's great grandchildren are Lyla, Rylie, Vella and George Forest, his surviving sisters are Diane Spangler, Anna Guivas and Sandra Vaughn.
Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother. Graveside Services will be 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Pearce Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Arizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortury.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.