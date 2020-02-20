SIERRA VISTA–Frances E. (Espinosa) Collazo passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Frances, daughter of the late Jose and Francisca Espinosa, was born on July 8, 1934 in Denison, Texas. Her parents raised four daughters and two sons: Julia, Margaret, Frances and Mary, Mike and Joe in Denison, Texas.
After her high school graduation, Frances attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and returned in 1967 to earn her Masters’ Degree in Guidance and Counseling. While in Denton she met Pedro (Pete) Collazo. Pete and Frances were married in July of 1969 at Our Lady of Grace in San Antonio, Texas. Pete and Frances lived in Denver, Colorado Springs and settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1974 with their 3 children.
From 1980-1997, Frances was a certified employee with the Sierra Vista Public Schools as an ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher, and later, as the Guidance Counselor at Carmichael Elementary School. Frances was a devout member of her beloved church, St. Andrew the Apostle and became a member of the Legion of Mary, a member of the Eucharistic Apostles of the Divine Mercy and also assisted in the Altar Society. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, devoting time to prayer and tending to her flowers in the garden.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband Pete, their daughter, Catherine and husband Kurt, her son Roberto and her daughter, Elizabeth and husband James and by her grandchildren Dell and Madeline.
Frances’ life will be celebrated on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 8:15 a.m., followed by Mass at 9:00 a.m., Internment will be at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Reception to follow at St. Andrew the Apostle Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank of Sierra Vista, Arizona or charity of choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.