BOWIE — Frances Eileen (Benedict) Skiles, 90, of Bowie, Arizona passed away peacefully at Northern Cochise Community Hospital in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021.
She was born on December 30, 1930 to Louis Franklin and Martha (Stoner) Benedict in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. She was born and raised in the faith and was a member of the Old Order German Baptist Church until 1973. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph David Skiles Jr (Jody), older brother Fred Benedict, and son Joseph David Skiles IV (Joe).
She is survived by her children Naomi Marie (Lewis) Woodfin, Rhoda Eileen (Larry) Fischer, Brian Daniel (Pat) Skiles, Michael Alan Skiles, Hannah May Skiles, and Ada Maureen (Tony) Calhoun, as well as 7 of her siblings, 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Frances attended and graduated from Pigeon Hill School in Quincy, Pennsylvania and completed her education in nursing in 1951 in Hagerstown, Maryland and had a 45-year career as a registered nurse.
Frances' compassion and caring for people extended far beyond her nursing career to all that she met in life. Her family describes her as having an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ as her personal LORD and Savior, being their "rock-of-Gibraltar", a pillar of light for the family and they will miss her soft-spoken but strong tenacious capability of encouraging and enriching their lives with grace and support.
Frances enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She loved every bit of the nearly 50 years she resided in Arizona and especially the last 25 years in Bowie. She marveled at the mountains, sunsets, plants and history of the desert and she never hesitated to be a personal tour guide for all who visited her for adventures in the desert. She also was a member and enjoyed attending Bowie Baptist church for more than 20 years and cherished the fellowship of church and community.
At her request, Frances will be cremated and there will be a small memorial at the Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton, IN at a later date to be determined by the family. You may condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.