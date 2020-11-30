Frances Fitzhugh-Simmons, 73

DOUGLAS — On Monday evening, November 23, 2020, Frances Fitzhugh-Simmons, moved to her Heavenly home. Frances was a godly woman who deeply loved the Lord and her family. Her beautiful example of love touched the hearts of many and will continue to impact us throughout our lives.
Frances was born in Douglas, Arizona on December 2, 1946 to the late Angelita and James Douglas Fitzhugh and lived in Cochise County for most of her life. The light of her life, Anthony John Fitzhugh, was born in 1977. Frances and Arnold Simmons were married on August 9, 1986.
Frances received her AA in Education from San Juaquin Delta College in 1969 and her BA in Education from the University of Arizona in 1992. She had several certifications including Early Childhood Development and Court Interpretation. She was an instructor at Cochise College and taught for many years on the S.A.B.C. Campus in Miracle Valley. She went on to work for the Bisbee Court House from which she retired in 2017. She continued to run her own translation business for the past several years and was highly respected among the legal and law enforcement community.
She was a member of Shiloh Christian Ministries in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Frances was preceded in death by her father James D. Fitzhugh, her mother Angelita Fitzhugh, her brother James Fitzhugh, and nephews Jimmy Sullivan, Sergio Mendez, Frankie Galindo and Chris Fitzhugh, and great-nephew Erik Galindo.
Frances is survived by her husband of 34 years, Arnold Simmons of Sierra Vista; her son Anthony (Yesenia) and her grandsons Jimmy and Jacob Fitzhugh of Avondale; her siblings Angie (Paul) Galindo of Sacramento, Ana (Sergio) Mendez of Douglas, Johnny (Vicki) Fitzhugh of Lodi, Delia Ballesteros of Douglas and Imelda Fitzhugh-Moreno of Tucson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was a strong, elegant and godly woman. She was a powerful prayer warrior and a dynamic preacher. She left a legacy to her family of God’s amazing love and redemption. We look forward to the day we will be reunited in heaven.
A small Celebration of Life Service will be officiated by Rev. Larry A. Moore Jr. at First Assembly of God in Douglas, Arizona on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Brown Page Mortuary at 910 F Avenue, Douglas Arizona 85608.
