Tucson— Frances (Fran) Christine Hester, 82, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Fran the daughter of the late James and Christine Russell was born in Kingstree, South Carolina on January 1, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband Emmet (April 13, 2014), they were married for 59 years. Two hearts rejoined…
Fran is survived by her brothers: Michael Allen Russell from Springhill, Florida and James Paul Russell of Virginia. Her kids: Emmet Lee Jr from Tucson, Paul Allan from Ft. Myers, Florida and Deborah Ann Hyder from Vail; also six grandkids and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mom loved us kids and would joke that her mother told her one time that she talked to her kids too much. She would just laugh and say, “I love my kids”... I don’t believe mom ever worked while we were in school. She loved gardening and taking care of their beautiful home in Springhill, Florida.
Emmet worked for the Federal Government for 33 plus years, and at Fort Huachuca for 20 plus years before moving to Springhill, Florida to enjoy retirement. After Emmet passed, Fran was moved to Tucson, to be closer to her kids and spent the last 5 years at Woodland Palm Assisted Living.
Mom you will be sorely missed by your loving family…
Mom and Dad will be laid to rest at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Friday August 23 at 11:00 A.M.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.