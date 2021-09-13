Frances “Fran” Pauline McDaniel Granado, 80

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Frances “Fran” Pauline McDaniel Granado, beloved mother, wife, and grandmother passed away at age 80 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona on August 30, 2021.
Fran was born January 27, 1941 in Pueblo, Colorado to Clyde I. James and Martha E. Aldredge. An only child, she was deeply adored by her parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
She is survived by her husband Steven Granado of Sierra Vista, her daughters Kimberly (J.D.) Tellez and Carla (David) Townsend of Sierra Vista, her son David “Bruce” McDaniel of Tucson, 10 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Fran married her first husband and love of her life, David C. McDaniel (deceased January 28, 1999), on August 30, 1958 in Rye, Color ado. The two moved to Sierra Vista and settled there with their three children in 1976.
Fran was a former Sierra Vista Unified School District tutor and homemaker who loved crafting, art, and sharing her work with others. She cherished the family she created and was there for every major milestone in the lives of her grandchildren.
Her family remembers her for her strength, witty humor, fierce attitude, her big heart, and always having peppermint gum to share.
Fran’s warm smile and piercing blue-green eyes made her just as unforgettable as her ability to make everyone in the room laugh. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Services for Fran were held privately for close friends and family September 10, 2021. Her remains, along with the remains of her husband David McDaniel, will be brought to their final resting place in Rye, Colorado at a later date.
“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray.”