Frances Levinson, 91

GREEN VALLEY— Frances Louise Clark Levinson, 91, a long-time Southern Arizona resident, died September 29, 2019, at home in Green Valley. Born in Winsted, Connecticut, Fran was the first in her family to move to Tucson when she took a teaching job in 1951. Her parents and three of her seven siblings soon followed. She married Geoffrey Levinson, who died in 2016, and they lived in Tucson, Duncan, Sierra Vista and Green Valley. Fran lived by the words “Be Kind”, and she taught her family and kindergarten students to do the same. She was named a master teacher during her years in the classroom at Fort Huachuca, and volunteered with many organizations including Reach for Recovery, a breast cancer support program of the American Cancer Society. She is survived by her four children, Suzanne Levinson, Carol Dwyer, Cathy Freeman and Clark Levinson; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three sisters, Elizabeth Bartlett, Helen Nourse and Katharine Williams; brother Leverett Clark; plus numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Nature Conservancy (support.nature.org) or Salvation Army’s Send A Kid to Camp program (campponderosaranch.salvationarmy.org).
