Francisca Aguilera, 89 

WILLCOX— Francisca Aguilera passed away at her home in Willcox on June 5, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Tepehuanes, Durango, Mexico to Lucas Acosta and Macedonia Gomez on November 20, 1930. Francisca was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willcox. She enjoyed bird-watching, crocheting, sewing and gardening as hobbies.
Francisca is survived by her children Blanca (Jose) Adame, Jose Refugio (Julia) Aguilera, Oscar L. (Gloria) Aguilera, all of Willcox; Delia Elena Wood of Tucson,; Alfonso J. Aguilera of Lamore, CA; Guillermo (Toña) Aguilera of Santa Maria, CA and Juanita Esdena Aguilera, also of Willcox; 28 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild. Francisca's sister, Guillerma Acosta of Mexico also survives her. Her husband Jose Refugio Aguilera preceded her in death.
A Rosary will be offered 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Cremation will follow with interment at Sunset Cemetery on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please follow all the suggested Covid-19 CDC guidelines for the Rosary and Mass. Thank You. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
