Francisca ‘Muñeca’ Natalia Machado, 65

SIERRA VISTA — Francisca Natalia Machado, aka Muñeca, 65, from Naco, Sonora, Mexico was called to Our Lord’s Home Friday, September 13, at TMC with her family by her side.
Muñeca was a registered nurse and worked at Red Cross where she met her beloved husband. Soon after they became residents of Sierra Vista, she became self-employed and owned Natalia’s Upholstery. Muñeca was very active and loved in her hometown community by many.
Muñeca was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita Garcia de Elias and Jose Elias Sermeño, and her two brothers, Jose Guzman and Agustin Elias.
Muñeca is survived by her husband, Fernando Machado; her four children, Rafael, Sonia, Miguel, and Ramon; 13 grandchildren, four sisters, six brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her very much.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 20, starting at 1 p.m. at 59 E Martin Dr., Sierra Vista.
A memorial mass at St. Andrew’s the Apostle on Saturday, September 21, at noon and following, she will be laid to rest at Cochise Memory Gardens.
