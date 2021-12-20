TUCSON — It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Mother and Abuelita Francisca (Panchita) Montion. She had the blessing of being able to attend midnight Mass with her family at home before she passed away peacefully on the morning of, Dia de Nuestra Virgen de Guadalupe. She was surrounded with love from her children and grandchildren at her home in Douglas. She was living in Tucson with her daughters when she recently became ill and asked to return home. She was born to Eulalio Martinez and Maria Zapata in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico.
She married Antonio F. Montion and together raised their five children, Antonio Jr., Maria, Jose-Luis, Lynda and Lupita. She dedicated her life to being the best Mother, Abuelita/Nana, Godmother/Nina and Friend/Amiga. She was very proud of all her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments encouraging them to never stop learning and achieving their goals.
She will always be remembered for her legacy of true unconditional love given to all her children. She lived her life to the fullest with great devotion and love for her Faith, Family and Friends. Everyone knew they could always drop by her house for a cup of coffee, a meal and a laugh or to just talk and have a shoulder to lean and cry on. She was a “best friend” to many and a “second Mama” to many more. Her generous heart also extended to volunteering and giving back to her community. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul food kitchen for many years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Antonio (Tony) Jr., in 1999 and then shortly thereafter by her husband, Antonio F. Montion, in 2000. Her heart was never whole and now is whole again as she rejoices with them in Heaven. She is survived by her children, Maria (Jorge) Gonzalez, Jose-Luis (Cleo) Montion, Lynda (Paul) Berkley, and Lupita (Jose) Quiroz and her 10 Grandchildren; Angelica Maria, Araceli Yoana and Abigail Antonela Gonzalez-Montion; Jordyn Nicole, Alex Antonio and Anthony Luis Montion; Simon Antonio, Amelia Isabela and Marcos Raul Quiroz; and Julius Almader-Monteon.
Our many wonderful memories shared with her along with her Faith and Love will bring us Peace knowing she is our guiding and protecting Angel.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. with her Holy Rosary recited at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Brown Page Mortuary.
Her Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated by Father Marcos on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church.
Burial Services will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Douglas, Arizona.