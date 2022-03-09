Francisco ‘Cisco’ Padilla Vargas, 39

SIERRA VISTA — Francisco "Cisco" Padilla Vargas December 18, 1982 - February 13, 2022 Cisco was born in Bisbee Arizona. Attended Bisbee High School and Graduated at Santa Rita High School in Tucson Arizona, where he won state Regionals. He loved being with family and friends.
He is preceded in death: Grandmother Carmen Vargas, Tio Javier Vargas, Tia Yolie Vargas and Cousin Marcos Vargas. He is survived by his parents Armando Vargas, Rosemary Vargas and Brother Luis "Guero" Armando Vargas. Grandparents: Manuel Vargas, Frank and Ramona Padilla Tio Armando Ruiz and Tia Nellie Ruiz, Tio Tito and Tia Alice Vargas. Tia Terry Padilla and Tia Frances Lara and many cousins. Cisco was active duty Army from August 16, 2001 to June 30, 2006 where he completed two tours of active duty in Iraq. His decorations, medals, badges: Army Commendation Medal: Valorous Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd award). Memorial Services will be held at Veteran Memorial Cemetery, 1300 South Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista, Arizona on March 25, 2022 at 11:00. Celebration of Life will be held at VFW in Bisbee Arizona from 1:00 to 3:00 following Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Warrior Healing Center in his name. They help local veterans who are in need, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista 85635.