Francisco "Pancho" Meza

DOUGLAS — Francisco Meza passed away peacefully on August 17, 2021 surrounded by his family. He served in the U. S. Air Force Vietnam War, he graduated from DHS 1963, attended U of A, Cochise College and Pima College.
Preceded in death, his parents Francisco and Maria E. Meza and daughter Tina Marie Meza, he is survived by sons: Frank Meza and Sonia his daughter in law, Gavino O. Meza, Jesse E. Muñoz and Dalyssa his daughter in law, and daughters: Denise Meza, Cynthia Meza. Spouse Norma “Nomi” Galindo Meza, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He worked at Pima County Parks and Recreations for 20 years in Tucson, Arizona. After he retired from Tucson, he returned to his hometown Douglas and was employed as Park Supervisor, he worked there for six years. He was an AIA Sports Official for 30 years. Officiated numerous sport events throughout Arizona, from Basketball, Softball, Baseball, and many tournaments, as well. Including the annual Sergio Brown/Ruben Campas Memorial Day Games.
He enjoyed playing golf, especially with his close friends, and loved to cook. Enjoyed all kinds of music to dance too, and he “Danced”. His favorite teams were the Philadelphia Eagles and of course the Arizona Wildcats. He enjoyed life to the fullest, just like he enjoyed his Corvette.
Funeral Services are going to be held September 4, 2021 at 11:00 am St. Luke’s 1211 E 15th St, Douglas, AZ 85607. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Veterans plot.