SIERRA VISTA — Franciso Ruben Herrera, 73, of Sierra Vista, passed away on December 5, 2021. Francisco was known as “Ruben” to his family and all his friends. Ruben was born on March 8, 1948 to Cesar and Mercedes Herrera in El Paso, Texas. He was raised in Juarez, Mexico and later attended and graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Ruben was employed as an electrical engineer and communications specialist for the U.S. Army in Fort Huachuca for over 37 years. He traveled throughout the world for many years installing and maintaining the latest satellite communications equipment in support all the military services in the Department of Defense. He made many friends during his career, primarily because of his professional work ethic and his personal character. Ruben retired from his government career in May, 2007. His favorite pastimes were working on his cars and dancing the night away with Rosa. He was married to Rosa (Olivarria) Herrera for 45 years.
Ruben is survived by his three sons; Francisco, Ruben, and Andres, as well as by three grandchildren, Cesar, Giovanni, and Autumn. His friends and family are deeply saddened, mourn their loss, and will truly miss him. “To live in the hearts of those we love, is to never die.”
A time of visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM Sunday December 12, 2021 at Hatfield Funeral Home. The recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10 AM Monday, December 13, 2021. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church 1425 Yaqui Street Sierra Vista, Arizona. Interment will follow at Cochise Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona.