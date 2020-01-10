Frank Elwood Adamson Jr., 96

SIERRA VISTA—Frank Elwood Adamson, Jr., went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2019. He was born on his family’s homestead outside of Glenrock, Wyoming, on September 22, 1923, to Frank Elwood and Edith Viola Adamson. He attended public schools in the Glenrock area. He served in the US Navy as a Signalman Third Class during World War II and was stationed on the USS Randall, USS Charles Carroll, USS Montague, USS Pondera, and USS PCE 877. After his release from the Navy, he pursued and married the love of his life, Edith Joyce Wixson, better known as Edy. He adopted her daughter and subsequently they had two sons.
Frank dedicated his life to God, his family and helping his fellow man. He spent many of his two-week vacations building cabins for the for the Alpena Boys Club near Hillman, Michigan, which was run by his father-in-law. Often holding two jobs, he served many years as a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts in Casper, Wyoming. During his free time, he built countless decks and porches for his family and others in Casper, Wyoming, Alcova Lake, Wyoming, and Sierra Vista, Arizona. Every summer, Frank and Edy entertained their grandsons and their friends at Alcova Lake with swimming, fishing, water skiing, hiking, board and card games, and painting. After retiring from Standard Oil Refinery in Casper as a unit operator, they wintered in Arizona for several years before selling their home in Casper and their summer home at Alcova Lake and settling in Sierra Vista. They joined Mountain View Assembly of God and became Royal Ranger leaders for the youngest group of boys. After Edy’s death, Frank continued to lead and teach boys. He also helped to prepare and serve meals at the Salvation Army up until a few weeks prior to his death.
Frank enjoyed sitting in his boat on Alcova Lake and fishing for hours. He also liked to sit on the porch with his beloved wife, woodworking, carpentry as well as reading and watching westerns. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Edy. He leaves behind his daughter, Betty Hope Strozzi, and two sons, Larry C. Adamson (Juanita) and David B. Adamson (Mila), 6 grandsons, and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Assembly of God, 102 North Colombo, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635 on January 17 at 10 a.m., with internment at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m., 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.