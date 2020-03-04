Hereford — Frank passed away in Phoenix, Arizona February 26, 2020. He was born July 21, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois. Frank is survived by his wife Ivel, sons Jeremy Grazzini and Steven Grazzini and daughters Leesa Baker and Emily Vickers. Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church in Huachuca City, Arizona.

