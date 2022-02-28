Frank Manuel Webb IV, 66

SIERRA VISTA — Frank Manuel Webb IV, age 66, died in his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on February 25th 2022. Frank will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread at a few of his favorite places within the community. The family will not hold a funeral service or memorial service for him, but will hold a small BBQ in his honor with his closest family and friends.
Frank was born in Salinas, California, on September 11th 1955, to Frank and Carol Webb. He grew up in Marina, California, and had long successful careers with IBM in San Jose, California and AAFES at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Frank married the love of his life; Cheryl Webb on March 3rd, 2001. Frank had two children from a previous marriage; Frank V and Melinda, and two step daughters; Mariann and Sarah. Frank was an avid outdoorsman. He loved nature and photography. Frank studied Native American and Western history and loved to share stories about the history of the Native American’s that lived in any region of the country that he was in. Frank knew no strangers and had a knack for remembering just about everybody he ever met. He was an avid bowler, and against all odds, he was actually very good, for being a straight bowler. Frank would often talk about his high score of 255. Frank’s greatest enjoyment was the time he was able to spend with friends and family.
Frank is survived by his wife; Cheryl, his mother Carol Davenport, his sister Vivian Auria, his brother Floyd Davenport, his son Frank Webb V, his daughter Melinda Gentry, his two step-daughters, Mariann Mazurkiewicz and Sarah McClendon, and 11 grand-children.
Frank loved to spend time hiking and photographing nature along the San Pedro River and at the San Pedro House in Sierra Vista, Arizona. In his honor the family has started a fundraiser for the Friends of the San Pedro River, which is a non-profit organization committed to preserving the beauty of the San Pedro River. Anyone interested in donating please go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/482965636553980/?fundraiser_source=external_url