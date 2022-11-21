Frank “Pancho” Carabeo, 89

BISBEE — Frank E Carabeo at the age of 89, passed away into eternal rest on Saturday November 12, 2022, at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Frank was born on July 2, 1933 to Faustino Carabeo and Agueda Encinas Carabeo, in Dos Cabezas, Arizona. Frank was one of nine children. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, with one surviving sister Angie “Jeli'' Casillas. Frank is survived by his wife Maria Teofila Romero Carabeo, of 66 years of marriage. Frank and Maria had six children, Frank Carabeo Jr. (deceased) Carlos Carabeo (Silvia), Yolanda Montez (Alfonso), Irma Torres (deceased/survived by Jesus), Sylvia Dominguez (Daniel), and Eddie Carabeo. He leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephew who will miss their “Tata Pancho and or Tio Pancho”. Frank graduated in 1952 from Bisbee High School, then volunteered and joined the US Army. He was a US Army Korean war veteran who served from July 2, 1952 to July 2, 1955. Frank eventually became a VFW and American Legion member in Bisbee Arizona. Frank was a dedicated hard worker who provided for his family, as a master machinist for several years, to later retiring from Phelps Dodge. Frank loved the outdoors where he spent a lot of time fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. Frank was a big fan of baseball and football, rarely missing his favorite team the Diamond Backs. Frank was well known and respected by many and will surely be missed.
Serenity Prayer
Lord God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,