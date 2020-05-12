Frank Rybski, 74

Frank Rybski, 74

SIERRA VISTA — Frank Joseph Rybski, born October 3, 1945 passed away at his home on May 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Karen Rybski; daughter Shelley (Brian) Hillman; Grandchildren: Heather (Cheyenne) Merriman, Micheal (Kylie) Rybski, Saxxon (Summer) Rybski, Ryan Rybski, Courtney Hillman, Alex Hillman, Adin Hillman; and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Rich Rybski.

Frank’s family moved to Sierra Vista in 1977. His motto was “go to work everyday or your job goes away” he continued to work on Fort Huachuca for the past 33 years. He was a member of The American Legion and numerous car clubs. Frank enjoyed spending time in his garage and going to hot rod shows with his friends in his turquoise blue 1937 Ford.

A private ceremony will be held in Livonia, Michigan at a later date.

